Battening The Hatches
Sailing toward the long-dreaded ‘patent cliff,’ drug firms positioned themselves for a new world of science and business in 2010
December 6, 2010 Cover
Volume 88, Issue 49
Sailing toward the long-dreaded ‘patent cliff,’ drug firms positioned themselves for a new world of science and business in 2010
Credit:
Sailing toward the long-dreaded ‘patent cliff,’ drug firms positioned themselves for a new world of science and business in 2010
Researchers and food manufacturers are developing ingredients to address consumer nutritional needs
As students continue to flock to drug development, chemistry departments adapt their programs
A new DOE program is a financial lifeline for energy-storage start-ups
Treaty governs access to materials and sharing of benefits
Chemists identify a possible first molecule in diffuse interstellar bands