December 6, 2010 Cover

Volume 88, Issue 49

Sailing toward the long-dreaded ‘patent cliff,’ drug firms positioned themselves for a new world of science and business in 2010

Volume 88 | Issue 49
Business

Battening The Hatches

Sailing toward the long-dreaded 'patent cliff,' drug firms positioned themselves for a new world of science and business in 2010

New Fibers For Foods

Researchers and food manufacturers are developing ingredients to address consumer nutritional needs

Changing Their Ways

As students continue to flock to drug development, chemistry departments adapt their programs

  • Environment

    What’s In A Food? Defining And Testing For Fiber

  • Energy

    Battery Booster

    A new DOE program is a financial lifeline for energy-storage start-ups

  • Policy

    Obtaining Genetic Resources Abroad

    Treaty governs access to materials and sharing of benefits

Science Concentrates

Analytical Chemistry

Cracking An Interstellar Mystery

Chemists identify a possible first molecule in diffuse interstellar bands

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

NEWSCRIPTS

Holiday Gift Ideas

 

