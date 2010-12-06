BASF Will Sell Cognis Assets To Win Okay

BASF will sell some small businesses owned by Cognis to win European Union approval for its purchase of the company. BASF will divest Cognis’ hydroxy methacrylates business and its multifunctional methacrylates and adducts business. In addition, the company will find another operator for Cognis’ polyalkylene glycols and polyalkylene glycol-based lubricants plants. The businesses are all located at Cognis’ site in Hythe, England, and account for less than $100 million in annual sales. BASF plans to close the acquisition of Cognis in early December.
