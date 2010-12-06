Basilea Wins In Arbitration With J&J

Switzerland’s Basilea Pharmaceutica has been awarded $130 million after the Netherlands Arbitration Institute found Johnson & Johnson in breach of some but not all aspects of a licensing agreement. The award covers lost milestones, damages, and other payments related to the broad-spectrum antibiotic ceftobiprole. Over the past two years, European and U.S. regulators expressed concerns about J&J-run clinical trials and rejected applications for approval of the drug. Development and commercialization rights are to transfer back to Basilea by February 2011.
