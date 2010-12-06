Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

December 6, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

BASF is buying the styrene catalyst business of Royal Dutch Shell’s catalyst arm, CRI/Criterion, for an undisclosed sum. CRI/Criterion makes catalysts for the dehydrogenation of ethylbenzene into styrene.

AkzoNobel will again increase capacity for trimethylgallium at its plant in LaPorte, Texas. The company doubled capacity in June in response to strong demand from makers of light-emitting diodes. It now says it will again double capacity by February 2011.

Merck KGaA has joined the German Federal Ministry of Education & Research in a $2.6 million project to develop ionic-liquid-based lubricants for wind turbines. The new lubricants will be used in the gearboxes of high-megawatt wind turbines planned for offshore wind parks in Germany.

Evonik Industries and AU Optronics, a Taiwanese maker of liquid-crystal displays, will double the capacity of their joint venture polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) plant to 85,000 metric tons per year. The firms will also research uses for PMMA sheets in solar, lighting, and other green energy markets.

Arkema will triple its polyamide 11 and 12 production capacity at its site in Changshu in China’s Jiangsu province. The firm says a 6,000-metric-ton-per-year polymerization line will be completed in 2013.

Dow Chemical will open a polyurethanes technology center in Jundiaí, Brazil, next month. The $2 million, 1,200-m2 facility will be equipped for chemical and physical analyses and with machines that simulate polyurethane formulation.

Fujifilm has bought out partner Wacker Chemie in Planar Solutions, a joint venture that manufactures chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing silicon wafers. Fujifilm became half owner of Planar in 2005 when it acquired Arch Chemicals’ interest in the venture.

Anacor Pharmaceuticals has formed an R&D collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco, and the New York Blood Center to discover new therapies for river blindness. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is providing $3.6 million over two years to fund the effort.

Novartis will reduce its general medicines business sales force in the U.S. by about 1,400 positions effective on Jan. 1, 2011. The company says the cuts reflect pending patent expirations and a shift in sales resources to its primary and specialty care businesses.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Evonik invests in New Jersey venture capital firm
Wacker stretches rubber capacities
Evonik, Chinese firm Wynca join for fumed silica

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE