Distances To The Beach

ACS 2009 IRS Form 990 Available
The American Chemical Society’s 2009 Form 990 is now available on ACS’s website. To access the information, go to www.acs.org and follow these instructions: Click on “About Us,” then click on “ACS Financial Information.” Go to the heading, “ACS IRS Form 990,” and click on “2009 IRS Form 990.”Please see also the related “Guide to Schedule J” for explanatory information regarding ACS Executive Compensation. If you have any access problems, contact webmaster@acs.org.
I beg to differ with Carmen Drahl that the University of California, Santa Barbara, chemistry building is closest to the beach (C&EN, Oct. 25, page 13). Sverdrup Hall at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UCSD, where I am located, is only 200 feet from La Jolla Shores beach, far closer than the 1 mile given for the building at UCSB. It houses chemistry laboratories of several chemists doing research in ocean chemistry, biological chemistry, natural products, and geochemistry.
Jeffrey L. Bada
La Jolla, Calif.
Editor’s Note: The graphic on page 15 didn’t claim the UCSB chemistry building was closest to the beach, just that it was 1 mile from the beach.
In the article on graduate school evaluations, I take issue with your statistic of the distance from the University of California, Santa Barbara, chemistry building to the beach, in miles, as 1 mile. My recollection from my postdoctoral days there is that it was closer to 800 meters. I remember seeing one of the chemistry professors in full wet suit with surf board under his arm come out of the chemistry building and head for the beach at 3 PM. I always thought that would be a selling point for attracting young faculty to UCSB.
Don Betowski
Las Vegas
