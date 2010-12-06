Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Distances To The Beach

December 6, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

ACS 2009 IRS Form 990 Available

The American Chemical Society’s 2009 Form 990 is now available on ACS’s website. To access the information, go to www.acs.org and follow these instructions: Click on “About Us,” then click on “ACS Financial Information.” Go to the heading, “ACS IRS Form 990,” and click on “2009 IRS Form 990.”Please see also the related “Guide to Schedule J” for explanatory information regarding ACS Executive Compensation. If you have any access problems, contact webmaster@acs.org.

I beg to differ with Carmen Drahl that the University of California, Santa Barbara, chemistry building is closest to the beach (C&EN, Oct. 25, page 13). Sverdrup Hall at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UCSD, where I am located, is only 200 feet from La Jolla Shores beach, far closer than the 1 mile given for the building at UCSB. It houses chemistry laboratories of several chemists doing research in ocean chemistry, biological chemistry, natural products, and geochemistry.

Jeffrey L. Bada
La Jolla, Calif.

Editor’s Note: The graphic on page 15 didn’t claim the UCSB chemistry building was closest to the beach, just that it was 1 mile from the beach.

In the article on graduate school evaluations, I take issue with your statistic of the distance from the University of California, Santa Barbara, chemistry building to the beach, in miles, as 1 mile. My recollection from my postdoctoral days there is that it was closer to 800 meters. I remember seeing one of the chemistry professors in full wet suit with surf board under his arm come out of the chemistry building and head for the beach at 3 PM. I always thought that would be a selling point for attracting young faculty to UCSB.

Don Betowski
Las Vegas

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

More on undocumented students
Celebrating Saul Winstein
Travels With Beaker

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE