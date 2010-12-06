Advertisement

Business

European Chemical Firms Fund R&D With Academia

by Michael McCoy
December 6, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 49
Three European chemical companies are launching joint research efforts with local academic institutions. Germany’s Süd-Chemie has formed a catalysis research alliance with the Technical University of Munich. Under an agreement worth $26 million over 10 years, Süd-Chemie and TUM scientists will research catalysts for producing chemicals from carbon dioxide and other novel raw materials at a catalysis research institute to be set up at TUM. BASF, meanwhile, will work with scientists from TUM and the University of Stuttgart on a way to convert carbon dioxide and ethylene into sodium acrylate, the key raw material for superabsorbent polymers. The German government will contribute funding of close to $3 million; BASF will supply more than $2 million. And the Swiss firm Clariant is supporting R&D at the Zurich University of Applied Sciences’ School of Engineering in Winterthur, Switzerland, on new antifreeze technology. The project focuses on antiadhesion coatings that prevent ice from sticking to surfaces, condensation-delay polymers for the refrigeration sector, and antifreeze coatings to keep water from freezing on glass.

