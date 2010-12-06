FMC Will Close A Plant In Spain

FMC Corp. says it will end operations at its Foret sodium and calcium phosphates plant in Huelva, Spain, by the end of the year. The site has about 140 employees. FMC blames a Spanish judicial ruling that prohibits the firm from adding to nearby stacks of gypsum, which is a by-product of making phosphoric acid at the plant. FMC says it explored shipping in phosphoric acid to continue phosphates production but that it couldn’t secure a viable supply.
