Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Funding Research

December 6, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

ACS 2009 IRS Form 990 Available

The American Chemical Society’s 2009 Form 990 is now available on ACS’s website. To access the information, go to www.acs.org and follow these instructions: Click on “About Us,” then click on “ACS Financial Information.” Go to the heading, “ACS IRS Form 990,” and click on “2009 IRS Form 990.”Please see also the related “Guide to Schedule J” for explanatory information regarding ACS Executive Compensation. If you have any access problems, contact webmaster@acs.org.

I am the reader who typically grouses about or applauds privately opinions expressed in some letters to the editor or editorials in C&EN. I usually do nothing more than grouse or smile. However, Allen Bard has moved me to support publicly and in print what he has so clearly and elegantly expressed in his editorial “It’s Not the Money, Stupid” (C&EN, Oct. 11, page 3).

I have been disgusted with many universities’ approaches to “learning” for many years. My main contact with academics has been through collaborations in my capacity as a researcher with DuPont for almost 30 years. I have had the privilege of working with some fine professors who do not play the money game that Bard has described. People like John Dealy (emeritus, McGill), William W. Graessley (retired, Princeton, Northwestern), Mark A. McHugh (Virginia Commonwealth U., Johns Hopkins), and A. Jeffrey Giacomin (Wisconsin) have always put their educational and research responsibilities first. They were also successful at getting the requisite funding.

However, I agree with Bard that many are pressured by the current system to be moneygrubbers and that many universities have created such a bureaucracy for getting and protecting money that they have forgotten that their primary task is educating both in the classroom and with good research. During my DuPont years, I had the good fortune of accessing funds to promote collaborations with the excellent people I have mentioned. One of the strategies I followed was to give monetary gifts to professors whom I personally trusted would perform research of benefit to DuPont and myself as well as educate worthy students and advance science.

Several of these students were hired by DuPont because of the mutual benefit of this activity. I did not need a lawyer-designed contract to get what I needed because I trusted the people I was dealing with. The benefit of a gift was that all the money went to the professor and none of it to the administrative part of the university. Maybe if more of this type of funding were given, it would help, in some small way, those educators and researchers who are actually educating and researching. I am not naïve enough to think that this strategy would play a big part in restoring sanity to the university system, but some might get the message.

William H. Tuminello
Fort Collins, Colo.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Re: Indirect research costs
More on tenure
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Walking the tenure tightrope

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE