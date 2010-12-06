GSK Increases Theravance Stake …

GlaxoSmithKline is upping its stake in long-standing respiratory drug development partner Theravance. The purchase of 5.7 million shares, worth roughly $130 million, will bring GSK’s total stake in Theravance to about 19%. The relationship between GSK and the South San Francisco-based biotech firm traces back to 2002, when they agreed to develop two treatments incorporating a long-acting β2 agonist (LABA) developed by Theravance. The pact has expanded over the years, and the companies now have three drug candidates in mid- to late-stage clinical trials.
