Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Hard-Hit Industry

Tough times in pharma provide opportunities for academe

by David Pittman
December 6, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Anyone who follows the pharmaceutical industry won't deny it has been hit hard by the recession, which started in 2007. C&EN estimated in early 2009 that almost 130,000 pharmaceutical industry workers had been laid off during the prior three years (C&EN, March 16, 2009, page 24). And the numbers have only grown worse since that time. Just last month, Roche announced it would eliminate 4,800 jobs in the next two years, and AstraZeneca plans to cut 3,500 R&D jobs by 2014 (C&EN, Nov. 22, page 6).

In the wake of the recession, pharma workers are, in general, worse off than other chemistry fields. According to the 2009 American Chemical Society comprehensive salary and employment status survey of members, 5.5% of the chemists who identified their field as medicinal/pharmaceutical were unemployed. That's higher than the 3.9% unemployment rate for all chemists as a group (C&EN, July 12, page 37).

Although times have been rough for some industry workers, a few universities have capitalized when a pharmaceutical company leaves town. In Ann Arbor, Mich., where about 2,100 workers lost their jobs in 2007 and 2008 when Pfizer closed its sprawling campus there, the University of Michigan bought the complex and moved in last summer (C&EN, Jan. 5, 2009, page 12). The school now uses the site as incubator space for biotech start-ups and interdisciplinary research. Within a few years, the North Campus Research Complex, as the school calls it, hopes to bustle with 1,000 researchers, faculty, and staff and as many as five private companies.

As another example of universities taking advantage of the drug industry's decline, Yale University in 2007 bought a 136-acre campus in West Haven and Orange, Conn., that was vacated by Bayer HealthCare (C&EN, June 18, 2007, page 38). The school has used the 1.6 million sq ft of research, office, and warehouse space to enhance Yale's medical and science research programs.

Other schools such as Vanderbilt University; Emory University; Temple University; and the University of California, San Francisco, have formed research partnerships with pharmaceutical companies.

Future growth in drug design will have to take place in academic settings, says UC Berkeley chemistry professor Michael A. Marletta. "I don't see a lot of possibilities within big pharma."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Lilly to close Surrey neuroscience research site
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Merck to cut jobs in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, expand in Massachusetts
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biotech Blossomed On The Charles In 2015

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE