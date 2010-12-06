Holiday gift ideas﻿

If you’re looking to bring a little holiday cheer to the chemist in your life but haven’t had much luck synthesizing that compound of carbon, helium, and erbium (CHeEr), the Newscripts gang might be able to help. We’ve been busy browsing offerings on the Internet—particularly from those crafty folks at Etsy.com—for the perfect gifts for the chemically inclined. Read on for a few of our favorites, and visit the “Newscripts” blog (cenblog.org/news cripts) for our complete holiday gift guide.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter