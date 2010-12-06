Advertisement

Education

Newscripts

Holiday Gift Ideas

by Bethany Halford
December 6, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 49
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Yellow Bug Boutique
Make that bottle of wine you’re bringing to a holiday gathering more memorable with a periodic table wine gift bag ($15) that combines the symbols for tungsten, iodine, and neon. From the folks at Yellow Bug Boutique on Etsy.com, you can also opt for the Italian iteration, spelled out with vanadium, indium, and oxygen.
If you’re looking to bring a little holiday cheer to the chemist in your life but haven’t had much luck synthesizing that compound of carbon, helium, and erbium (CHeEr), the Newscripts gang might be able to help. We’ve been busy browsing offerings on the Internet—particularly from those crafty folks at Etsy.com—for the perfect gifts for the chemically inclined. Read on for a few of our favorites, and visit the “Newscripts” blog (cenblog.org/news cripts) for our complete holiday gift guide.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: B. Halford/C&EN
For chemistry-themed apparel, there are thousands of T-shirts available at sites such as Zazzle.com. What geek or geekling wouldn’t want a ferrous wheel tee or a classic redox onesie? This cute infant bodysuit ($14) came from Cafepress.com.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: NBDesigns
Know someone who loves chemistry so much that they’d wear an Erlenmeyer flask pendant? Check out the Erlenmeyer Flask Love Fine Silver necklace ($50) from NBDesigns at Etsy.com. Made of silver with an 18-inch chain, this pendant also comes in a deluxe version ($80) with a gold-coated heart.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Kiva Ford Glass
By day, Kiva Ford works in the custom glass shop of a pharmaceutical company. During his off-hours, Ford focuses on more artistic projects, such as this whimsical miniature chemistry set ($74) in handblown glass. Individual pieces are also available at the Kiva Ford Glass shop on Etsy.com.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Lovesick Robot Designs
At Lovesick Robot Designs on Etsy.com, you can find decals for laptops ($8.00) and walls ($17) that depict popular chemical structures, such as caffeine, theobromine, and estrogen. But if you’re looking for something more personal (if the chemist in your life wrote a thesis on vitamin D, for example), Lovesick Robot tells Newscripts they’ll make a decal of any molecule you desire for just a few bucks more.
