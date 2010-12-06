Metal-Methane Insertion Milestone

Researchers at the University of Arizona led by Lucy M. Ziurys have captured the first detailed structure of a molecule formed by insertion of a transition metal into a C–H bond of methane (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja106121v). The achievement gives new insight into the mechanisms of catalytic C–C and C–H bond activations that are important in organic synthesis. Scientists have previously tried multiple approaches for obtaining a structural snapshot of metal-methane insertion complexes. Those efforts have been limited until now to photochemical reactions in low-temperature inert-gas matrices or gas-phase molecular beam experiments, which can help researchers tell that metal insertion has taken place but can’t provide exact structural details about the insertion products. Ziurys and coworkers produced HZnCH 3 in the gas phase by reacting Zn(CH 3 ) 2 with H 2 and CH 4 in an electric discharge or by reacting zinc vapor with CH 4 in an electric discharge. The researchers determined HZnCH 3 ’s precise structure by examining zinc, carbon, and hydrogen isotopic variations in high-resolution rotational spectra recorded using a combination of microwave spectroscopy techniques. They found that HZnCH 3 is relatively stable, has covalent H–Zn and Zn–C bonds, and likely forms by direct Zn insertion into a C–H bond rather than first forming ZnH or ZnCH 3 species.