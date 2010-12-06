Momentive Ink Resins Business Will Go To Harima

Momentive Performance Materials will sell its ink and adhesive resins business to Tokyo-based Harima Chemicals for an undisclosed sum. Harima is a producer of pine-based and synthetic resins, paper chemicals, and electronic materials. In 2009, Momentive’s ink business had revenues of $278 million; the deal includes 11 manufacturing plants and 650 employees around the world. The business was formerly part of Hexion Specialty Chemicals. In September, Hexion’s owner, private equity firm Apollo Management, merged the firm with Momentive, another of its holdings.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter