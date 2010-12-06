Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

New Rubber Beats Heat And Cold

Materials: Nanotube rubber maintains its viscoelasticity in extreme temperatures

by Bethany Halford
December 6, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Science
A length of the new carbon-nanotube-based rubber.
Credit: Science
A length of the new carbon-nanotube-based rubber.

Carbon nanotubes are taking rubbery behavior to new extremes. A novel rubberlike material made from long, tangled strands of single-, double-, and triple-walled carbon nanotubes (CNTs) maintains its viscoelasticity at temperatures as low as –196 °C and as high as 1,000 °C in an oxygen-free environment (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1194865).

Most rubbery materials, in contrast, turn brittle in the cold and degrade when things heat up. Because of its temperature-invariant viscoelasticity, the CNT-based material could find use in vehicles that travel to the cold reaches of interstellar space. It could also be used inside high-vacuum furnaces, where it could take the heat without running the risk of reacting with oxygen.

A team led by Don N. Futaba, Kenji Hata, and Ming Xu of the Nanotube Research Center at Japan’s National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science & Technology (AIST) created the CNT-based material using a combination of water-assisted chemical vapor deposition, reactive ion etching of the catalyst film used to grow the nanotubes, and compression.

When the researchers characterized the material, they observed that the tubes are tangled in such a way that they make numerous short contacts with one another. The scientists believe that the material’s thermal stability arises from the fact that the tubes can zip and unzip at those contact points.

In polymeric rubbers, viscoelasticity is typically governed by the arrangement of polymer chains. High temperature breaks these arrangements, and the materials degrade. The researchers believe that in the CNT-based material, the energy from heat goes into overcoming the large van der Waals attraction between the CNTs, resulting in an unzipping of the contact points. Virtually no energy, however, is required for zipping, so this process acts like a heat pump.

Yury Gogotsi, an engineering professor at Drexel University, calls the results “exciting.” Although carbon-based materials possess many extreme properties, he says, “this work uncovers another example of extreme performance of a carbon material that no other solid has shown so far.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Graphene oxide fibers fuse and come apart on demand
Strain stabilizes lead halide solar-cell perovskites
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Strong and tough synthetic yarn

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE