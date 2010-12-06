Sigma-Aldrich Ups Its Hard Materials

Aldrich Materials Science, a Sigma-Aldrich business, has expanded its capabilities for synthesizing, processing, and analyzing “hard materials” such as ultra-high-purity metals, metal salts, alloys, and ceramics. The business, which already serves medical and radiation detection customers, anticipates moving into energy, electronic, and other markets. Its Urbana, Ill., site will become a Hard Materials Center of Excellence. Aldrich Materials Science also has signed a deal with nanomaterials developer Nanosys to sell silicon nanowires to researchers working in areas such as solid-state lighting, electronics, and energy storage.
