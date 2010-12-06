… Signs Vaccine Deal, And Sheds Penicillin

GlaxoSmithKline is expanding its presence in emerging markets through a vaccines-manufacturing agreement with Moscow-based JSC Binnopharm. Under the deal, GSK will supply bulk vaccine and transfer fill-and-finish technology to enable Binnopharm to formulate the vaccines. Binnopharm will then sell GSK cervical cancer, rotavirus, and pneumococcal vaccines in the Russian market. Meanwhile, GSK is selling its penicillin plant in Bristol, Tenn., to Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories. The Indian drug firm also gains U.S. rights to the Augmentin and Amoxil antibiotic brands.
