Singapore Gets Yet Another Rubber Plant

Sumitomo Chemical will join a growing list of chemical companies with rubber plants in Singapore. The Japanese firm plans to build a 40,000-metric-ton-per-year solution-polymerized styrene-butadiene rubber (S-SBR) facility on the island by 2013. A premium rubber made by just a handful of companies, S-SBR is used in high-end tires to improve road grip and reduce fuel consumption. Lanxess is building a $575 million butyl rubber plant in Singapore, and Asahi Kasei recently announced plans to build two S-SBR units in Singapore with a combined capacity of 100,000 metric tons.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter