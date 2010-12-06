Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Tuning Up For A Breakdown

Biomaterials: Acid-sensitive polymers permit tight control over degradation for in vivo drug delivery

by Stephen K. Ritter
December 6, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Tunable Decay
[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
Stents made with methyl (from left), ethyl, isopropyl, and tert-butyl silyl ether cross-linkers look the same initially (T= 0), but after three days under acidic conditions (T = 3 days), only the methyl version degrades significantly.
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
Stents made with methyl (from left), ethyl, isopropyl, and tert-butyl silyl ether cross-linkers look the same initially (T= 0), but after three days under acidic conditions (T = 3 days), only the methyl version degrades significantly.

A scientific team based in North Carolina has used tunable silyl ether protecting groups to create a new class of bioabsorbable polymeric materials. These materials can be precisely programmed to degrade by hydrolysis in hours, days, weeks, or months under the acidic conditions found in target tissues, depending on the bulk of alkyl substituents on the silyl ether. This development lays the foundation for a new generation of biodegradable materials that can be shaped into drug-eluting particles, sutures, and coronary stents for medical applications.

Silyl ethers are among the most popular protecting groups in organic synthesis because the rate of de­pro­tec­tion can be modulated by varying the size of the alkyl substituents on silicon. For example, a simple switch from methyl to tert-butyl groups alters the rate of hydrolytic deprotection by orders of magnitude. Matthew C. Parrott, Joseph M. DeSimone, and coworkers at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and North Carolina State University applied this chemistry to design easy-to-make materials that are nontoxic and controllably degrade under the acidic conditions in tumor tissue, inflammatory tissue, and diseased cells (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja108568g).

The researchers used variously substituted silyl ethers as cross-linkers—in which the silyl group links two acrylate groups—to make different-shaped particles by a process developed earlier in De­Si­mone’s labs. When internalized in cells, the particles containing methyl-substituted silyl ether linkers degraded in a few hours; those containing the ethyl version showed minimal changes, and those with the isopropyl and tert-butyl versions remained unaltered during the same period. The researchers also made sutures and stents that showed similar patterns of degradation.

A key attribute of the new materials is their ability to resist enzymatic degradation, notes chemical engineer Mark E. Davis of California Institute of Technology. For example, in addition to acid hydrolysis, natural esterases break down polymeric biomaterials that contain ester bonds, like those in the silyl ether-based materials. This can be a problem in vivo, Davis says, because the esterases cause unwanted variations in the biomaterials’ degradation rate. Hydrolysis rates can be controlled by knowing the pH in cells or tissues, he explains, but esterase activity varies from test animals to people and individually from person to person.

“DeSimone’s group has come up with a clever idea in using the silyl ethers, which should shut down enzyme degradation to give highly controlled acid hydrolysis degradation rates, because there are no known esterases that degrade the silicon-based polymers,” Davis says.

The silyl ether technology has been licensed to Liquidia Technologies, a company spun off from DeSimone’s labs a few years ago. DeSimone says Liquidia is expected to use the new bioabsorbable materials to fabricate “Trojan horse” particles to deliver chemotherapy agents and vaccines, as well as drug-eluting coronary stents.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A sustainable superglue for surgeries
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scalable method to make tissue engineering material
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Method grows polymers on cell surface without damaging the cell

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE