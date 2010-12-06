Advertisement

Environment

Water Factors In On Amyloid And Prion Aggregation Rates

Peptide aggregation in aqueous solution depends on the rate of formation of a dry interface between the biomolecules

by Stuart A. Borman
December 6, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 49
SQUEEZE
Credit: Govardhan Reddy
Water molecules in water wires between aggregating prion peptides are squeezed out one by one as a dry interface forms.

When aggregation occurs in aqueous solution between amyloid or prion peptides—which are associated with protein-misfolding diseases—a dry interface between the biomolecules forms in two different ways, suggesting how aggregation rates might differ substantially (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1008616107). Theoretical models of aggregate formation created by Govardhan Reddy and Devarajan (Dave) Thirumalai of the University of Maryland and John E. Straub of Boston University show that when amyloid β peptide aggregates, fibril formation and expulsion of water from between the joining peptides occur virtually simultaneously. But when the more polar peptides from the yeast prion Sup35 aggregate, long-lived strings of water molecules called “water wires” form in the interface and have to be squeezed out for the dry interface to form, a process that takes additional time. Because of the different dewetting time­scales of the amyloid and prion processes, “we surmise that amyloid fibrils can form nearly 1,000 times faster than prion fibrils,” the researchers write. The study elucidates “the role of water in amyloid fibril assembly and also points the way toward studying water in quasi-one-dimensional confinement,” comments theoretical biophysicist Gerhard Hummer of the National Institutes of Health.

WIRED
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Govardhan Reddy
Prion peptides in aqueous solution (left) aggregate to form a fibril with a dry interface (right) via an intermediate with trapped “water wires” (middle).
Credit: Govardhan Reddy
Prion peptides in aqueous solution (left) aggregate to form a fibril with a dry interface (right) via an intermediate with trapped “water wires” (middle).
