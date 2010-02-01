The 21st Biennial Conference on Chemical Education (BCCE), sponsored by the ACS Division of Chemical Education, will be held on Aug. 1–5 at the University of North Texas, Denton. Like its predecessors, this conference is designed to provide opportunities for secondary school through undergraduate-level chemistry instructors to interact in both formal and informal settings.
To receive the most current information and deadline notifications relating to the conference, please join the 21st BCCE listserv by adding your name to the list at chemed.tamu.edu/bcce2010. Registration and reservations for on-campus housing open on Feb. 12, which is also the date abstracts are due. Participating hotels in the area are already filling up. For more information on all aspects of the meeting go to bcce2010.org
