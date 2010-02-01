Fluorochemicals Go Short

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
8805cov1_open707.jpg
« Prev
Next »
8805cov1_open707.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

February 1, 2010 Cover

Volume 88, Issue 5

Shorter perfluoroalkyl chain lengths improve environmental profile of versatile stain-, grease-, and water-repelling chemicals

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 88 | Issue 5
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Environment

Fluorochemicals Go Short

Shorter perfluoroalkyl chain lengths improve environmental profile of versatile stain-, grease-, and water-repelling chemicals

School Labs Go Under Microscope

Laboratory accidents in academia to be investigated by chemical safety board

Science In Orbit

The future of research on the International Space Station is up in the air

  • Business

    The Other Solar

    Chemical makers see a new alternative-energy market in concentrating solar power

  • Safety

    Rail Reform Effort Gains Momentum

    Chemical shippers want congress to tighten oversight of freight rates

  • Business

    Limited Cap-And-Trade Program

    Mandatory carbon dioxide trading system for power producers thrives in 10 northeastern states

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Analytical Chemistry

Foil And Tape Serve Raman

Pastelike silver dendrites generated on aluminum foil and transferred to Scotch tape serves as a substrate for SERS

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT