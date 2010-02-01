ACS Committees Seek Member Input On Policy Statements

Five ACS position statements are set to expire at the end of 2010, and several statements are currently in development. ACS members are encouraged to review the expiring statements and to offer their thoughts and comments with the ACS committees considering revisions. The following are links to the statements up for review:
The following statements are in various stages of development. Members are encouraged to share their ideas and suggestions with the ACS committees drafting these statements. Links are available to current statements on these topics.
This group of statements will cover fiscal 2011 appropriations for key agencies of importance to ACS members.
This statement needs to be updated to reflect the current state of open access activities at the federal level.
A more detailed statement with concrete recommendations is being sought to build on the current energy framework statement.
Toxic Substances Control Act
Comments and suggestions on any of these topics should be submitted to policy@acs.org by March 30. These comments will be shared with the ACS committees responsible for drafting these statements.
