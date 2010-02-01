AstraZeneca To Consolidate R&D

AstraZeneca plans to cut 8,000 jobs across the firm by 2014. The new cuts, about 12% of the workforce, come on top of 15,000 job cuts previously announced, 12,600 of which were already eliminated over the past two years. Within R&D, the firm plans to cut as many as 3,500 positions to realize annual savings of $1 billion. AstraZeneca also said it would restructure R&D by reducing the number of disease-area targets, expanding contract research, and consolidating research sites.
