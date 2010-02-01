Bunge Sells Out To Brazil’s Vale

White Plains, N.Y.-based agricultural giant Bunge is selling its Brazilian fertilizer manufacturing assets to Brazilian mining group Vale for $3.8 billion. In the deal, Vale will get Bunge’s two phosphate rock mines and four phosphate fertilizer processing plants in the country. It is also buying Bunge’s 42% stake in Fosfertil, a major Brazilian producer of phosphate rock, phosphate fertilizers, and nitrogen fertilizers. Bunge’s retail fertilizer business was not included in the sale. Vale has large phosphate and potash assets and wants to grow its business.
