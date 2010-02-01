Advertisement

February 1, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 5
Air Liquide will invest $42 million to increase production of oxygen, nitrogen, and argon in Panipat and Jhagadia, India. The firm will also invest  $8 million in a new facility in Chennai, India, to produce cryogenic storage tanks.

The Securities & Exchange Commission has issued interpretive guidance regarding how companies are to treat the impact of climate change in their financial disclosure forms. SEC says climate-related factors that might make a material impact on companies’ businesses include legislation, regulation, international treaties, interruption of business operations, and the positive or negative consequences of business trends.

Nalco will enter the $400 million water treatment market in and around South Africa by forming a jointly owned firm, Nalco Africa, with Johannesburg-based Protea Chemicals. The firms see a market not only for water and process treatment but also for air quality control.

Perstorp will build a calcium formate plant at its site in Arnsberg, Germany. The Swedish firm says the plant will complement a potassium formate facility it opened in the summer of 2009. Calcium formate is used in feed additives and tile manufacture.

Merck & Co. and Envoy Therapeutics will work together to find new targets for metabolic diseases. In exchange for research funding and an up-front fee, Envoy will use its technology that allows the identification of proteins produced by certain cell types without having to isolate the cells. Merck will develop compounds to modulate those protein targets.

Momentive Performance Materials has established a tire R&D lab in Charlotte, N.C., by purchasing assets from Continental Tire, which was ending R&D at the site. Momentive, a provider of silanes to the tire industry, says it has hired five former Continental researchers with a combined 160 years of tire development experience.

The Sanford-Burnham Medical Research Institute, in La Jolla, Calif., has secured a $50 million donation from philanthropist T. Denny Sanford to help the organization translate basic ideas into diagnostics and treatments. The gift follows a previous donation of $20 million from Sanford that enabled the creation of the Sanford Children’s Health Research Center at Burnham’s San Diego campus.

PMC Biogenix has opened the Center for Renewable Chemistry at its oleochemicals plant in Memphis. The firm says the center includes R&D labs and a pilot plant devoted to developing new products from renewable resources.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

