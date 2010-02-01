Chemtura To Shutter Some Arkansas Assets

Chemtura is restructuring operations at its El Dorado, Ark., facility that makes bromine and its derivatives. The company will idle its South plant to free up assets to make new brominated flame retardants. In addition, the company will consolidate its Central plant into its West plant. Chemtura recently signed an agreement to acquire the remaining 17% interest in certain Arkansas bromine assets from Albemarle and have that company manufacture flame retardants and other brominated products for it under contract (C&EN, Jan. 25, page 9). Chemtura says the restructuring plan will cost it about $40 million.
