Current ACS Position Statements

Foster Innovation Through Research & Technology

Department of Defense: Calls for an 18% increase in basic research to $2.2 billion. Supports the President's proposal for a $300 million increase in peer-reviewed basic research.

Department of Energy: Supports a 3.5% increase to $169 million for the Office of Science.

Department of Homeland Security: Supports the proposal to increase funding by 3.8% to $968 million for the Science & Technology Directorate.

Energy Science & Technology: Calls for government, industry, and academia to develop a comprehensive science and technology policy.

Environmental Protection Agency: Supports Office of R&D funding to return to $646 million, representing a 10% increase. Opposes cuts to Science To Achieve Results extramural research and fellowships and calls for a return to a $110 million funding level.

Innovation & Competitiveness: Supports investment in a talented workforce through education and training, long-term commitments to basic research and technology development, and the development of a sustainable infrastructure for innovation.

National Institute of Standards & Technology: Supports a proposal of at least $652 million, which is a 1.2% increase, for the core programs under the Bush Administration's American Competitiveness Initiative (ACI) and calls for higher funding in keeping with the America Competes Act. Supports $535 million for NIST laboratories, representing a 13% increase. Opposes termination of the Technology Innovation Program and urges the authorized spending level of $140.5 million.

National Institutes of Health: Supports funding of $32.5 billion, representing a 7% increase.

National Science Foundation: Supports a minimum $7 billion, which is an 8.6% increase, under ACI and calls for higher funding in keeping with the America Competes Act. Supports funding for the NSF Math & Science Partnerships program to approach the authorized level of $123 million.

Patent Reform: Supports comprehensive reform of the U.S. patent system.

Various Agencies: Supports predictable and sustainable increases for the basic science agencies and cautions the Administration to focus on the long-term benefits of basic research rather than short-term economic impacts such as immediate job creation. Makes specific recommendations for eight agencies.

Strengthen Science Education & The Scientific Workforce

Computer Simulations: Says computer simulations that mimic laboratory procedures have the potential to be a useful supplement to student hands-on activities but not a substitute for them.

Department of Education: Supports the proposed $450 million, which is a 151% increase, for Math & Science Partnership program for K–12 teacher training and $95 million for the Math Now initiative.

Employment Nondiscrimination: Recommends federal legislation to extend employment discrimination protection to include sexual orientation, gender expression, and gender identity.

Evolution: Supports teaching of evolution and opposes alternative, nonscientific theories in the science classroom.

Health Care Policy: Supports access to affordable, quality health care for all Americans and sets out broad principles that should guide policy on association health care plans and other health care options.

Retirement Security: Calls for Congress to deal with major areas impacting financial and health security of retirees.

Science Education: Summarizes the science education policies of ACS.

Advance Science Through Openness

Public Access: Opposes government-mandated free access to published research results. Supports 2005 NIH public access policy.

Scientific Freedom: Advocates freedom of scientific exchange and stronger scientific collaboration to benefit humankind.

Visa Restrictions: Supports timely screening for visiting scientists and students.

Promote Science & Sustainability In Public Policy

Biomonitoring: Reviews the science and interpretation of biomonitoring data on human health. Calls for research to improve the utility of biomonitoring information in policy.

Climate: Reviews the science and recommends action on global climate issues.

Endocrine Disruption: Endorses expanded endocrine disrupter education and research and the development of more effective science-based decision-making tools and methods for reducing and eliminating exposures of humans and the environment.

Inherently Safer Technologies: Endorses federal support of developing IST and greater use of IST in reducing risk.

Regulation of Laboratory Waste: Reviews the pitfalls of regulations that are intended for large-scale chemical manufacturing being applied to laboratories.

Scientific Insight & Integrity: Supports the use of insightful and comprehensive scientific and engineering research and analyses to assist the development and evaluation of policy options.