Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

DuPont Plant Investigation

Fatal Accident: Safety board begins probe of phosgene leak

by Jeff Johnson
January 28, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

The Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) will investigate a deadly accident that occurred on Jan. 23 at the DuPont chemical complex in Belle, W.Va., located south of Charleston on the Kanawha River.

The board made the announcement on Jan. 25, the day after a 58-year-old worker died from exposure to phosgene, which leaked when a braided steel hose attached to a 1-ton-capacity tank ruptured. The plant can store up to 44,000 lb of phosgene on-site, according to company permit filings with the Environmental Protection Agency.

The deadly accident follows two others at the plant over a one-week period, according to CSB. One involved a release of chloromethane from the plant's unit for producing hexazinone, a broad-spectrum herbicide, that went undetected for several days, the board says. The other was a sulfur dioxide release from a spent sulfuric acid unit. CSB also notes that six other releases have occurred at the plant since December 2006.

In a statement, DuPont announced that it was temporarily shutting down several process units immediately for safety checks. "The purpose of the safety stand-down is to reinforce the seriousness of this situation and maintain the site's focus on safe work, consistent with DuPont's core values. The site is undergoing a thorough investigation of the units involved in the incidents," DuPont says.

CSB is currently two members shy of its full five-member complement, and speaking for the board, CSB member William E. Wright cautioned that the new investigation is likely to delay efforts to complete other investigations, including another fatal accident at a Bayer CropScience plant in nearby Institute, W.Va. (C&EN, May 11, 2009, page 25).

Wright notes that with the new DuPont investigation, the board now has 17 open investigations, the largest number in its 11-year history.

The investigation was requested by local elected officials, such as those on the Kanawha County Commission, as well as both West Virginia Sens. Robert C. Byrd (D) and John D. Rockefeller IV (D). The federal Occupational Safety & Health Administration also says it intends to investigate the accident.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical safety board investigates Honeywell again
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical Safety Board begins 2 new investigations
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Beleaguered Chemical Safety Board could get more support

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE