EnerDel To Build Indiana Battery Plant

Lithium-ion battery maker EnerDel says it will invest $237 million in a new plant near its Indianapolis headquarters. The firm will manufacture batteries for all-electric and hybrid cars and will also make large batteries for stationary smart-grid applications. EnerDel plans to pay for the plant in large part with public dollars. The company has received $70 million in state and local awards and $118.5 million in a grant from the American Recovery & Reinvestment Act of 2009. The plant will employ 1,400 people and have the capacity to produce batteries for 600,000 hybrid electric or 60,000 all-electric vehicles.
