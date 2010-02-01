Advertisement

Analytical Chemistry

Foil And Tape Serve Raman

Pastelike silver dendrites generated on aluminum foil and transferred to Scotch tape serves as a substrate for SERS

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
February 1, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 5
[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
An SEM image displays silver dendrites on aluminum foil.
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
An SEM image displays silver dendrites on aluminum foil.

A simple method that generates a forest of silver dendrites on aluminum foil turns out to be ideal for creating material to use as a substrate in surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy, or SERS (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja909806t). Since the 1970s, scientists have used metal surfaces to amplify the normally weak signals generated during Raman spectroscopy. Although the mechanism for the enhancement is still debated, researchers have produced numerous variations of substrates using different metals. But many of these processes are expensive and time-consuming. Roya Maboudian, Albert Gutés, and Carlo Carraro of the University of California, Berkeley, tried yet another approach: They soaked squares of aluminum foil in an AgF solution. After silver dendrites formed on the aluminum surface, they collected the pastelike silver and spread it on double-sided Scotch tape. The team used the novel substrate to obtain Raman spectra of 1,2-benzenedithiol, 1-phenylethyl mercaptan, and 2,2´-dithiodipyridine. The dendrite paste can be spread on any surface, the researchers note, making the process “an excellent candidate for analytical SERS control processes or for easy in-the-field measurements.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

Pinpointing active sites for water splitting
Video: New method helps scientists work with air-sensitive 2-D materials
Wet Method Grows Ultrathin Films

