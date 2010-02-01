Fujifilm, IBM Craft Data Storage Tape

Fujifilm and IBM have developed a high-density data storage tape cartridge capable of holding 35 terabytes of data, which is more than 40 times the capacity of current cartridges, the companies say. A terabyte is 1,000 gigabytes. The new magnetic tape is made with a technology that uniformly disperses a coating of barium ferrite microparticles onto a tape. Because of a surge in worldwide data storage volume, Fujifilm says, customers need tapes capable of storing more information than previously possible.
