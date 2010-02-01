Government Waste Fuels Truck

Danish enzyme maker Novozymes demonstrated vehicles powered by ethanol derived from government waste paper at the Washington Auto Show, in Washington, D.C., last week. Fiberight, which makes ethanol from municipal solid wastes at a demonstration plant in Blairstown, Iowa, created the fuel from paper trash provided by the National Security Agency. Novozymes supplied a specialized cocktail of enzymes to break down the paper into sugars before being fermented into ethanol.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter