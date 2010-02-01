Helium Sell-off Not Working

The mandatory selling of helium from the government's stockpile required by the 1996 Helium Privatization Act is not in the best interests of the U.S., according to a report from the National Research Council. The Federal Helium Reserve is the only long-term storage facility for helium in the world, and it plays a crucial role in satisfying the world's helium needs. But the highly prescriptive law has created artificially high prices for the element and will cause the U.S. to become an importer of helium within the next 10 to 15 years. To help the situation, NRC recommends that Congress change the method for pricing the helium sold, that Congress commit more resources to managing the facilities at the helium reserve, and that scientists using helium get some assistance in purchasing and conserving the material.