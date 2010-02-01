Ipsen, Inspiration Join on Hemophilia Drugs

France’s Ipsen and California-based Inspiration Biopharmaceuticals have formed a partnership for recombinant-protein-based hemophilia drugs. Ipsen will acquire a 20% stake in Inspiration for $85 million, with the potential to increase ownership to 47% through $174 million in additional funding. Inspiration will get a license to Ipsen’s OBI-1, a hemophilia drug set to enter Phase III clinical testing this year. Inspiration is developing IB1001, also set to start Phase III trials this year. The partners say Inspiration’s enlarged hemophilia portfolio could have $1 billion in sales by 2020.
