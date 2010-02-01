Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Kafatos Exits European Research Post

by Sarah Everts
February 1, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Kafatos
[+]Enlarge
Credit: ERC
Credit: ERC

The founding president of the European Research Council, Fotis C. Kafatos, announced he will give up his position at the agency. Established in 2005, ERC currently has a $10 billion budget from 2007 to 2013 for supporting research and investigators in Europe based solely on scientific merit, not on politics, economics, or geography. Kafatos, who was previously director-general of the European Molecular Biology Laboratory, in Heidelberg, Germany, will return to Imperial College London to "devote more time to my research laboratory," where he studies immunogenetics, he wrote in a statement. Kafatos will be remembered for "really getting ERC going" and for "defending and explaining" the need for ERC to the European Commission and other stakeholders, says Ernst-Ludwig Winnacker, former secretary-general for ERC and currently secretary-general of the Human Frontier Science Program, an international support program for research and training at the frontier of the life sciences.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE