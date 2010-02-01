Lanxess Builds Membrane Plant

Lanxess is building a $40 million water filtration membrane production facility in Bitterfeld, Germany, where it already manufactures ion-exchange resins for water filtration. Sites in Singapore and Spain were also considered, but Bitterfeld won because of access to researchers at nearby universities. Work on the 43,000-sq-ft facility marks Lanxess’ entry into the market for membrane water filtration based on new proprietary technology.
