Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Magnetically Probed Protein Interactions

The weak magnetosensitivity of photoinduced radical pairs can serve as a spectroscopic probe of protein-substrate interactions

by Stuart A. Borman
February 1, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Kiminori Maeda
A modest magnetic field can probe interactions between a substrate(right) and a protein (left) that form a photoinduced radical pair withcorrelated electron spins (cones).
Credit: Kiminori Maeda
A modest magnetic field can probe interactions between a substrate(right) and a protein (left) that form a photoinduced radical pair withcorrelated electron spins (cones).

Biomolecular radicals are of growing interest—for instance, some scientists speculate they are the basis for a magnetosensitive compass that guides migrating birds. But magnetic-field-sensitive phenomena have been observed in few biological systems. Now, Kiminori Maeda, Christiane R. Timmel, and coworkers at Oxford University have used the magnetosensitivity of photoinduced radical pairs as a probe of protein-substrate interactions (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja908988u). Time-resolved absorption spectra of radicals generated from a tryptophan residue and an anthraquinone substrate, plus data on the dependence of radical concentration on magnetic field strength, showed that the substrate binds to the surface of hen egg white lysozyme but on the inside of a pocket in bovine serum albumin. Timmel notes that using a magnetic field to probe biomolecular radicals could make it possible to “learn about biomolecular dynamics, diffusion on surfaces, charge interactions, or surface potentials of biomolecules with a magnet no stronger than one you might find on your refrigerator.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE