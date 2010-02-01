Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Missing The Target

February 1, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

I read "Missing the Target" with great interest, and I could not agree more with those who call for "moving beyond targeted therapies when tackling cancer" (C&EN, Oct. 26, 2009, page 20). I disagree, however, with their suggestion that "the time is right to devote resources to approaches that might change cancer into a manageable disease." Common wisdom calls on prevention over cure, so it is imperative to identify the underlying broad causes of cancers and other diseases and worry less about tackling symptoms.

In his book "Freedom from Disease" (St. Martin's Press, 2008), Peter Kash contends that controlled insulin levels are key to a balanced and healthy life. Considering our emotional makeup and the highly varied acute and chronic stresses we experience, I'm not sure how this control can be achieved.

Although humans have built-in evolutionary mechanisms to manage acute stress, we are ill-prepared to handle chronic stress. From a psychoneuroimmunological perspective, Edna M. V. Reiche et al. (Lancet Oncol. 2004, 5, 617) have proposed "that the persistent activation of the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis in the chronic stress response and depression probably impairs the immune response and contributes to the development and progression of some types of cancer." They propose that "consecutive stages of the multistep immune reactions are either inhibited or enhanced as a result of previous or parallel stress experiences, depending on the type and intensity of the stressor" and on other factors.

They assert that, in general, stress and depression "are associated with the decreased cytotoxic T-cell and natural-killer-cell activities that affect processes such as immune surveillance of tumors, and with the events that modulate development and accumulation of somatic mutations and genomic instability. A better understanding of bidirectional communication between the neuroendocrine and immune systems could contribute to new clinical and treatment strategies," they say.

Years ago, my colleagues and I described the characterization of corticotropin-releasing factor/hormone (CRF or CRH), the stress hormone. Soon thereafter, we described the first CRF antagonists. I propose that the latest generations of the potent, long-acting peptidic CRF antagonists may be good drug candidates to reinstate homeostasis. This approach would address the causes rather than the symptoms of conditions prone to remissions and stress-related relapses, including some cancers.

Would nurturing cellular (immune) homeostasis be more effective than inducing cancer cell death through chemotherapy, radiation, or starvation? Can this be achieved? There is emerging evidence that the answers may be, "yes."

Jean E. Rivier
La Jolla, Calif.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Arsenite-induced necroptosis requires stress granules
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hormones could help explain lower rates of asthma in men
Trying To Untangle Alzheimer’s

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE