Northeast Regional Meeting Call For Papers

The 37th ACS Northeast Regional Meeting, hosted by the Northern New York Section, will be held on June 2–5, on the State University of New York, Potsdam, campus. The conference theme is “Chemistry for a Sustainable World.” Full details can be found at nerm2010.org.
General sessions are being planned in analytical, inorganic, organic, and physical chemistry, as well as chemical education. Invited plenary speakers include Paul T. Anastas, deputy administrator at the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of R&D and professor at Yale University; John C. Warner of Warner Babcock Institute; Vicki Colvin of Rice University; and Catherine T. Hunt of Dow Chemical.
Special symposia will be offered on the following: smart polymer materials and hybrid systems, novel materials and nanomaterials for energy conversion, nanotechnology and the environment, analytical chemistry for emerging contaminants in the environment, new trends in chromatography, emerging analytical/bioanalytical and medical applications of nanotechnology, bioelectronics and biosensors, scanning probe microscopy in modern nanotechnology, metals in living systems, metal ions and metalloproteins, metal ion complexes in biological imaging, toxic metals, nanoparticles and oxidative stress, detection of protein biomarkers for medical applications, biochemistry and biophysics of proteins and membranes, organometallics and main-group chemistry, next generation of synthetic organic chemistry, Cope Scholar Symposium honoring John A. Porco Jr., green chemistry in industry for a sustainable world, the chemistry of natural products, biomass combustion, chemistry and the war against cancer, drug development and design, chemical education, and K–12 education.
Abstract submission opens on Feb. 1 at nerm2010.org. Contact Martin A. Walker, general chair, at walkerma@potsdam.edu for more information.
