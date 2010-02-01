Pfizer Inks Informatics Deals

Pfizer has inked a licensing agreement with Tripos under which it will use the software firm’s Discovery 360 drug discovery informatics platform at Pfizer research facilities worldwide. As part of the deal, Pfizer has licensed Tripos the rights to certain of its in-house laboratory informatics systems. Pfizer also signed an agreement with ChemAxon to use the Hungarian company’s Markush structure enumeration cheminformatics platform. Separately, Pfizer said that after its October 2009 merger with Wyeth, combined R&D assets comprise 133 programs in clinical trials and 500 projects ranging from discovery through registration. Before the merger, the two firms had a total of 600 projects under way.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter