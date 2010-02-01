In response to the article "Runaway Reaction," I agree that chemical engineering curricula should include reactive chemical education (C&EN, Sept. 21, 2009, page 8). I'm a chemical engineering major in my senior year at Rutgers University, and I'm also a member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE).
Even though we study chemical kinetics, we don't really understand the impact of kinetics until we see an accident such as the one at T2 Laboratories, which killed four people. AIChE, in cooperation with the Safety & Chemical Engineering Education Program, is offering several certificate programs that focus on safety. Two of these are "Runaway Reactions" and "Hazards of Chemical Reactivity." They are extremely informative and show how quickly chemical reactions can get out of hand when scaled up.
Brian Pizza
Forked River, N.J.
