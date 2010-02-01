Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Safety Is Worth The Worry

February 1, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

Perhaps it's just my style, but when I first agreed to hire a high school student as a lab assistant, I spent several uneasy nights wondering how I could possibly make the lab safe enough so that I would not find myself at some future point explaining to her parents that she had been seriously injured or killed while working for me.

My past experiences with fires and explosions reminded me that a working organic lab is never a safe environment. I came up with some policy guidelines for myself: never allowing assistants to work alone; developing an overengineered, multitiered safety system of shields and barriers for running reactions; installing a heavy-duty fire extinguisher right next to the hood; and so forth. But I also realized that I was unable to guarantee everything, and as a result, I was very honest with that student and all the subsequent students who came to work for me.

I told them all that safety was as much their responsibility as it was mine, and that the very nature of what they would be doing precluded absolute foreknowledge of the safety risks. I generally started out their time in the lab by reminding them that all the explosives and toxins out in the world are chemicals, and most are organic chemicals.

I tried to include everything I knew about the reagents' dangers in the prep for any experiment and explained the safety measures we would be using in the setup. I also encouraged them to think about containment if problems developed. I still worried excessively over their presence, but it was manageable, and I'm glad to say we never had an incident that wasn't well contained by our precautions.

I realize a fair amount of luck was involved, but I think the worrying beforehand led to some good defensive measures that contributed to the unblemished safety record. It may be more difficult to implement in a large research group, but designating someone to act as an overseer for any younger members of a lab is what I would suggest. It is good training for the overseer (it certainly was for me), and it may make an unsafe environment just a little less unsafe.

Bill Glassco
Tiverton, R.I.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

We’re not there yet
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
I thought it would never happen to me
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Louisa Hope-Weeks and Brandon Weeks

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE