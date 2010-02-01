Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Science & Art Provide Insight

February 1, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

The cover story "Science from Art" was both timely and stimulating (C&EN, Oct. 19, 2009, page 12). As the co-organizer of the ACS Rochester Section's ChemLuminary Award-winning lecture series on "Chemistry and the Arts," I concur with Karen Trentelman of Getty Conservation Institute that the subject is of inherent interest to both professionals and the general public. Our lecture series was very well attended by the general public but was also quite effective in bringing together chemists, materials scientists, and scholars in the humanities, bridging the gap between C. P. Snow's "Two Cultures."

There is more to science and art than authentication and conservation. In his 1953 essay, "The Creative Mind," philosopher Jacob Bronowski pointed to a deeper connection. He observed that the sciences and the arts have always flourished together: A culture that excelled in one typically also excelled in the other. Studying our cultural heritage from the twin perspectives of the history of science (chemistry) and the history of art could thus give us clearer insight into the meaning of being human.

Nicholas Zumbulyadis
Rochester, N.Y.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE