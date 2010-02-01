Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

U.S. Still Ill-Prepared For A Bioterror Attack

by Glenn Hess
February 1, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

The U.S. government is not taking the necessary steps to protect the nation from the threats posed by weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and terrorism, a congressionally mandated panel concluded last week. "The assessment is not a good one, particularly in the area of biological threats," says a report by the Commission on the Prevention of Weapons of Mass Destruction Proliferation & Terrorism. "While the government has made progress on preventing such attacks, it is simply not paying consistent and urgent attention to the means of responding quickly and effectively so that they no longer constitute a threat," the report says. The commission criticized the White House and Congress for failing to build a rapid-response capability for dealing with bioterror threats and for not providing adequate oversight over homeland security and intelligence agencies. "Each of the last three Administrations has been slow to recognize and respond to the biothreat," says former Sen. Bob Graham (D-Fla.), commission chairman. The panel warned a year ago that unless countries take decisive action, it is "more likely than not" that a WMD terrorist attack will occur somewhere in the world by 2013 (C&EN, Dec. 8, 2008, page 6).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Bill Promotes Security Through Data Sharing
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bioterror Threat Seen As Growing
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fighting Bioterrorism

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE