Vasella Steps Down, Jimenez Up At Novartis

Daniel Vasella, 56, Novartis’ CEO, has stepped down after 14 years. Joe Jimenez, 50, head of Novartis’ pharmaceuticals division, replaces Vasella, who will remain chairman, a position he has held for the past 11 years. Novartis’ board selected Jimenez over Chief Operating Officer Joerg Reinhardt, a German researcher who was instrumental in the development of Novartis’ vaccines business. Reinhardt will leave the company.
