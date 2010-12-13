AB Sciex Will Probe Water With Mass Spec

Scientific instrument maker AB Sciex is collaborating with Landeswasserversorgung Water Supply, a leading European water supply and treatment organization, to improve the identification of unknown contaminants in drinking water. Scientists at LWS’s water works in Langenau, Germany, will use AB Sciex’ TripleTOF 5600 mass spectrometer to expand the range of organic contaminants that can be screened in a repeatable and systematic way. Among the projects will be analysis of water samples from the Danube River.
