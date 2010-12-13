Chemistry In The Spotlight
National Chemistry Week demystifies the role of chemistry in movies and on television
December 13, 2010 Cover
Volume 88, Issue 50
National Chemistry Week demystifies the role of chemistry in movies and on television
Credit:
National Chemistry Week demystifies the role of chemistry in movies and on television
Projects to tabulate communities of bacteria that cohabit our bodies reveal unexpected roles in health and disease
China must overcome significant challenges to become the innovative scientific powerhouse it wants to be
Providers of single-use bioreactors seek to expand flexibility while keeping costs low
The CEO of the newly public polymer firm says it has rediscovered its technological origins
Chemical industry, lawmakers fear job losses from costly air toxics rule