Albemarle, Petrobras Plan Catalyst Plant

Albemarle and Petrobras plan to build a “world scale” hydroprocessing catalyst (HPC) plant on the site of their existing fluid catalytic cracking catalyst joint venture in Santa Cruz, Brazil. The partners say the plant is needed to meet significant growth in demand for these catalysts as Brazil begins to implement more stringent rules for ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels. Petrobras, Brazil’s leading oil refiner, expects that its own HPC consumption will be five times higher in 2016 than it is today. The two firms are also launching a joint technical cooperation.
