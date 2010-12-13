Albert A. Pavlic, 94, a retired DuPont chemist, died at his home on Oct. 4.
After earning a Ph.D. in 1942 in organic chemistry from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, he joined DuPont. During his 37-year career there, he served as director of the Plastics Division and director of Investor Relations. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1941.
His wife of 69 years, Leona, predeceased him. He is survived by five children, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
