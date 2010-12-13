Bayer Picks China For Materials Plants

In what it calls one of the biggest investments to date for its MaterialScience business, Bayer plans to spend about $1.3 billion on new polycarbonate and isocyanate plants in China’s Shanghai Chemical Industry Park by 2016. Bayer will construct a 200,000-metric-ton-per-year polycarbonate plant and increase the capacity of its existing polycarbonate plant there by 50% to 300,000 metric tons. The company plans to build a 500,000-metric-ton methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) plant and expand its existing MDI plant by about 40% to 500,000 metric tons. And it will build a 50,000-metric-ton hexamethylene diisocyanate facility and expand an existing one. In addition, Bayer is moving the headquarters of its polycarbonate business from Leverkusen, Germany, to Shanghai.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter